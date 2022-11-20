Falcons DL Ta'Quon Graham Suffers Knee Injury, Carted Off vs. Bears

The Atlanta Falcons have suffered a considerable loss to the defensive line during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Second-year defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham, who's largely played three- and five-technique in Atlanta's 3-4 scheme, was carted off the field with just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Graham officially sustained a left knee injury; he was initially deemed questionable but was ruled out during halftime.

A fifth-round pick out of Texas in 2021, Graham has been one of the biggest bright spots of the Falcons' season, asserting himself as a legitimate presence inside next to defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

This season, Graham has recorded 34 tackles while playing every game so far this season.

Graham's quiet success has not gone unnoticed even with his status as a role player.

"When you look at this Falcons defense, it starts inside with Grady Jarrett and Ta'Quon Graham. ..." NFL Network's Brian Baldinger said earlier this season. "Graham is a budding star, number 95, because he play inside, he can play the 1, he can play the 3, he can play the inside 4i, he can play the 5. He really can play up and down the defensive line... [He] gets off blocks well, uses his hands well, he sheds well. He's a force."

The Falcons trail 17-14 against the Bears midway through the second quarter.

