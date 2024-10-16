Falcons Down 3 Defensive Starters in Practice Before Playing Seahawks
When the Atlanta Falcons took the field for Wednesday's game plan installation practice at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Ga., they did so without a pair of defensive starters.
Inside linebacker Troy Andersen, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and safety Justin Simmons were not present on the field and were labeled as out on the team's injury report.
The Falcons also had four players limited: running back Bijan Robinson (rest), outside linebacker Matt Judon (rest), linebacker Nate Landman (calf/quad) and cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back).
Andersen suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on special teams late in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints. He did not play in -- or practice before -- wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in Weeks 5 and 6, respectively.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Monday that Andersen is trending in the right direction.
"Troy is progressing," Morris said. "We'll get a feeling of where he is this week, what he can do, and I'll be able to give you more status operation when I get a chance to see him move around a little bit on Wednesday, Thursday, and all the stuff like that."
But Andersen didn't move around Wednesday.
Nor did Carter, who's battling an illness, or Simmons, who suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 38-20 win over the Carolina Panthers. Morris initially said Simmons' removal was a precautionary measure, and Simmons said "everything's solid" after the game.
But now, questions exist -- and Morris still doesn't have an answer on Simmons.
"We'll see where Justin is as we move throughout the week," Morris said Wednesday.
The Falcons (4-2) return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday, when they host the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.