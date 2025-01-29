Falcons Starter Expected to Land Big Contract in Free Agency
The Atlanta Falcons may be facing an uphill climb to re-sign starting center Drew Dalman.
Ranked as the NFL's 27th-best free agent, Dalman is expected to receive a significant payday this spring, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.
"As the main guy at the position in a soft market, Dalman has a chance to receive top-three money among centers, surpassing Lloyd Cushenberry III's four-year, $50 million deal with the Titans in 2024," Fowler wrote.
Fowler mentioned the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots as two teams who could be in the market for help on the interior of their offensive line.
But what about Atlanta?
Dalman declined revealing any thoughts on his future during locker cleanout day Jan. 6, noting it's a personal matter and is team related. Dalman did, however, say he "hope(s) it continues" when discussing his experience over the past four years.
Fowler previously reported the Falcons will "make efforts" to re-sign Dalman.
Drafted in the fourth round in 2021, Dalman played in 57 games with 40 starts over the past four seasons. When healthy, he was Atlanta's starting center, though he missed eight games due to an ankle injury this year and three others with another ankle injury in 2023.
Dalman spent his rookie season as Atlanta's backup center, though he played in every game on special teams. He beat out Matt Hennessy for the starting job in 2022 and played all 1,051 snaps offensively. Dalman started all 14 games played in 2023 and all nine appearances in 2024.
The 26-year-old Dalman earned a 78.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked No. 4 among centers. He was a stout run blocker, slotting in fifth overall at his position with a 79.8 grade, while his 66.6 pass protection grade put him at No. 21 out of 64 qualified centers. Across 554 snaps, the Salinas, Calif., native allowed two sacks and committed three penalties.
Dalman, who stands 6'3", 305 pounds, is particularly fond of Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford.
"He's awesome," Dalman said. "First and foremost, great coach, and then being in the meeting room with him every day, we spent an insane amount of time with each other, and he makes that a pleasure. So, just having a guy that you trust and respect and you can count on every day to be the same person and create a good environment is unbelievably valuable."
And evidently, the Falcons want their relationship with Dalman to continue. Whether the two sides can turn their hearts' desires into a business agreement, however, remains to be seen.