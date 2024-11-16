Falcons Activate 2 Starters from Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will enter Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos significantly shorthanded -- but they'll receive at least two significant reinforcements.
Atlanta has activated center Drew Dalman and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter from injured reserve, it announced Saturday. Dalman takes the roster spot of recently-released center Matt Hennessy, while Carter replaced defensive end James Smith-Williams, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Hennessy was re-signed to the practice squad
The 6-foot-5, 264-pound Carter started the first five games of the campaign for Atlanta's defense but saw his role decrease in Week 6, playing a season-low 30% of snaps against the Carolina Panthers. It was the first time all year he'd been on the field for less than half of the Falcons' defensive snaps.
Before his injury, Carter collected 15 tackles, no sacks or tackles for loss and two quarterback hits, both coming against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.
Dalman, who's in his fourth professional season and third as a starter, earned an overall grade of 78.6 in his three appearances, according to Pro Football Focus. He's allowed one sack, one quarterback hit and five pressures.
Ryan Neuzil replaced Dalman as the starting center for the past seven games and performed well, but Morris said Wednesday there's "no controversy" about Dalman returning to his spot with the first-team offense.
"Dalman is the starter if he's ready to go," Morris said. "I've got a lot of confidence in those guys. I've just been so pleased with the way we played the position with guys being out and really the whole O-line. No matter who's going out, you can't argue with the way we played.
"With the amount of injuries we've had, whether it been for a few plays, games, segments of games or whatever the case may be, been really fired up how the whole offensive line has played."
The Falcons (6-4) face the Broncos (5-5) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.