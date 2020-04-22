Atlanta Falcons digital managing editor announces COVID-19 diagnosis

After more than a week of withholding the diagnosis, Atlantafalcons.com digital managing editor Matthew Tabeek announced Wednesday he has COVID-19. He released his diagnosis through an Op-ed on the Falcons website.

"The 'new normal' we are all talking about and trying to embrace was completely turned upside down," Tabeek wrote. "You don't think it'll happen to you ... until it does."

Prior to his diagnosis, Tabeek wrote he was taking all the necessary precautions. His family was practicing self-quarantining and social distancing in addition to washing their hands often. He also wrote that his family only sent one person to the grocery store and had been ordering some of their groceries online.

"I still caught the virus and, truth be told, I really don't know if anyone else in my family has caught it, either. At least no one else is showing any symptoms."

Upon Tabeek announcing he is positive for coronavirus, the Falcons released a statement through ESPN's Vaughn McClure on Wednesday.

"As is the case with the majority of the organization, Matt has not entered the Falcons' facility since departing his office on March 13, and has had no physical contact with any other members of the Falcons family since that time."

Tabeek is releasing his coronavirus diagnosis days after Georgia governor Brian Kemp announced a plan to re-open the state from its lockdown. Several different types of businesses, including fitness centers, barber shops, hair salons, nail salons and bowling alleys will be permitted to open Friday.

Tabeek did not mention Kemp or the state's plans to re-open in his op-ed. He didn't even specifically state to his readers to stay at home, but that message seemed to be implied.

"Even if you're not sick, this thing is affecting all of us -- our schools, our jobs, our economy, our way of life. My brother and his wife aren't working. My sister-in-law has taken a furlough.

"So, please, do your part. And if you get a minute, thank those brave souls on the frontlines, who willingly get up every single day and face this thing head-on, all while trying to help people like you and me stay healthy."