Fantasy Football: Where Does Falcons Star Kyle Pitts Rank Among Dynasty TE's?

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone with hardly anything changing in the tight-end landscape throughout the league.

Kyle Pitts Kyle Pitts Kyle Pitts

Some of the top-drafted tight ends, such as Trey McBride and Greg Dulcich, landed with teams that might not need their services in year one. In essence, all of the big-name tight ends, outside of Rob Gronkowski, are remaining with their team from last season.

Of course, there is always the chance an undrafted player breaks out, or a veteran player has a bounce-back season after an injury-plagued season.

So who are the top tight ends heading into this season? Where does Kyle Pitts rank?

According to PFF, Pitts is the No. 1 Dynasty tight end. He was ranked as the lone tier 1 player.

One advantage Pitts has going for him is that he is still just 21 years old. In fact, he's still younger than all of the top tight ends picked in the 2022 draft. Pitts won't even turn 22 until this October. He already owns one of the best rookie seasons at tight end ever, gaining over 1,000 receiving yards. Mike Ditka has the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end, with 1,076 yards in 1961.

Every other tight end who finished in the top-10 in fantasy points last season will be 26 or older at the end of this coming season. In other words, Pitts is only going to improve and reach an even more elite status. Having Pitts on your roster is unequivocally the safest bet to have both a top-five fantasy tight end this year and a top-five fantasy tight end five years from now.

So if Pitts is the lone tier-one tight end, who is behind him?

Arthur Blank Arthur Blank Arthur Smith

Tier 2

Mark Andrews

George Kittle

Travis Kelce

Considering that all three of those players are elite, Pitts being named ahead of them as tier one is quite an honor. Kelce caught over 1000 yards receiving in six straight seasons, Andrews is coming off a 107 catch season, and Kittle is a 3x pro-bowler and 1x all-pro tight end. Unfortunately for Kelce, he will be 33 years old by the end of the season.

Pitts has a chance to cement himself as the face of the Falcons. With the addition of Drake London, the two of them could form quite the offensive threat.