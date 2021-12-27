Foye Interception: Key to Falcons New Culture?

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Foye Oluokun Interception: Key to Falcons New Culture?

    Atlanta Falcons make a key play that achieves more than just keeping the team's playoff hopes alive.
    Linebacker Foye Oluokun sealed the Atlanta Falcons' 20-16 victory over visiting Detroit on Sunday with a late-game interception after the defense bent but did not break for most of the day. 

    After a turnover by wide receiver Russell Gage on the previous possession, the defense was put in a situation where the Lions started their offensive drive at Atlanta's 37-yard line with 2:12 remaining on the clock. 

    For many, it felt as if the Falcons were wrestling defeat from the jaws of victory as the team had its 20-16 lead and only needed a first down to essentially end the game, considering that Lions coach Dan Campbell only had one timeout remaining. 

    Now, Atlanta was forced to reckon with the Tim Boyle to Amon-Ra St. Brown connection, which accounted for 91 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon. 

    In addition, the defense seemingly could not stop Detroit in fourth-down situations as the team's playmakers were nowhere to be found while the Lions converted on three out of four of their fourth-down attempts. 

    However, the man of the hour arrived when hope was seemingly lost.

    Oluokun's interception won the game, and while it wasn't a pretty overall performance for the team against a two-win Detroit squad, it was a testament to the team's resiliency this season.

    There is a common theme when looking at each of the 7-8 Falcons' wins this season. That theme is that they have not beaten an opponent by more than eight points on the season. 

    Of course, this isn't college football, and margins of victory are not the deciding factor on how good or bad a team is, but it does tell a tale. 

    The tale of the Atlanta Falcons this season is that they have fought tooth-and-nail in every victory, and that is positive considering the team's 4-12 finish last season.

    Head coach Arthur Smith has this team competing in just his first year, and it could ultimately catapult them into the playoffs if the team were to be victorious in their final two games. 

    The resiliency of this team is a trait that can be part of the culture in Atlanta, which hopefully has a strong foundation, and one the team should successfully build upon from this point, playoffs or not. 

