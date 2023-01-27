Falcons Free Agency: Should Atlanta Re-Sign TE MyCole Pruitt?

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt established himself as a redzone weapon while enjoying a career season ... but will the two sides reconvene next season?

The Atlanta Falcons had two players tie for the team lead in touchdown receptions this season - star rookie receiver Drake London and a tight end ... but not ex Pro Bowler Kyle Pitts.

Instead, it was MyCole Pruitt - who spent the first six weeks of the season on Atlanta's practice squad, making two appearances as a game day elevation.

The 30-year-old Pruitt caught only 16 passes in his first season with the Falcons, but four of them were touchdowns - enough to tie London, who had a franchise rookie record 72 catches.

Perhaps most importantly, Pruitt saw only 21 targets, meaning he caught a touchdown just under one-fifth of the time the ball went his way and exactly one-fourth of the time he hauled it in.

By all accounts, Pruitt had a career year in Atlanta, setting new highs in receptions, touchdowns and yards (150). He also finished on a high note, recording seven catches for 83 yards and a score over his final two games.

Now, Pruitt is set to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason - but should the Falcons let him walk?

There's more to Pruitt than meets the eye, as his value extends beyond well-timed receptions and being a proven redzone target.

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota praised Pruitt's willingness to "do the dirty work" as a run blocker while still contributing some explosiveness to the passing game. Coach Arthur Smith stressed Pruitt's selflessness, as he did "some little things and nuance in the game plan that nobody will ever know."

Dating back to their time with the Tennessee Titans, Pruitt has an extensive history with both Mariota and Smith, though the former is likely on his way out this offseason. The latter, however, will play a big part in making the decision of whether or not to retain the former Southern Illinois Saluki this offseason.

In Tennessee, Smith was Pruitt's position coach in 2018 and offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. The familiarity between the two was important in reuniting them in Atlanta, and Smith truly appreciatees Pruitt's skill set.

"He was a very productive player coming out of college," Smith began. "He's a very powerful guy. Even as a veteran, some of the schemes we ask, he's improved a lot. He's a heavy-handed player. He's got great feel for space, he's a natural athlete, played multiple sports in high school, smart player too. You can see when guys try to tackle him, the way he finishes. Heavy-handed, smart player."

Pruitt just finished his eighth year in the NFL while seeing regular season action at his fifth different destination - in addition to Atlanta and Tennessee, he's spent time with the Minensota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, plus a preseason stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

Throughout his various stops, Pruitt has carried different roles and had experienced different things - but he found comfort in the familiarity found within the Falcons locker room, starting with Smith.

"Just comfortable with the system, comfortable with Arthur," Pruitt said. "I've been in the very same room with him every day at one point. There's definitely a comfort level, and we're building off that being here."

Smith and Pruitt have a very strong working relationship - and considering Atlanta's extensive use of 12 personnel sets with multiple tight ends on the field, there is a place for that relationship to continue, even with Pitts back at full health next season.

Pruitt played on a $1 million contract this past season and will likely receive another deal in that range; a one-year, $1 million deal for a productive veteran tight end who has familiarity with the scheme and doesn't need to be a featured option to make his presence felt is certainly something the Falcons should have interest in.

Thus, while the official verdict on Pruitt's status likely won't be in until free agency kicks off March 15, past precedence of Atlanta's staff opting for players who have experience with the staff and the clear relationship between Smith and Pruitt provides hope that the two sides will reunite once more.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here