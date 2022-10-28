'Selfless' Falcons FB Keith Smith Leading the Way On, Off Field

In the pass-happy league that is the NFL, the fullback position has seen a rapidly declining role - but not in Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith's offense.

Falcons fullback Keith Smith has played 136 snaps through seven games, aligning anywhere from the middle of the I-formation to being split out wide at receiver. He's far from a high-volume player; Smith has received just two targets and one carry for a combined 10 yards.

However, Smith's impact on the Falcons' fourth-ranked rushing offense goes far beyond the box score.

Nicknamed "Beef," the 6-0, 240-pounder has paved the way on both inside and outside runs, showing an innate ability to climb and engage with defenders at the second level and spring big plays. He's also played a big role in the game's third phase, playing over 60 percent of Atlanta's special teams snaps and recording eight tackles in coverage.

A converted linebacker, Smith's game is predicated on physicality and a willingness to hit people, making him an ideal fullback. He's made a living doing the dirty work but is a clean, shiny star inside the Falcons' locker room and serves as a stellar example of what it takes to last in the NFL.

"I think Keith Smith is a quiet leader not only in our room but amongst this football team," running backs coach Michael Pitre said. "Shows up to work every single day. Does a lot of the grunt work, be it special teams (or) blocking; a lot of things that don't get a lot of recognition. He's doing a really good job, especially just with it being a younger team."

The 30-year-old Smith has played in every game since joining the Falcons in 2019, but it's his first year working with Pitre, who came over from the Chicago Bears this past offseason. While Smith's numbers are down from last year, he's still managed to earn the respect of his position coach, in large part due to the things he does that go unnoticed outside the building.

"You see what goes into playing that position," Pitre said. "It's a selfless position, and I think he understands that and that's why he's been able to make the career that he's been able to make for himself - because he's a selfless guy. He cares about the team, he wants to help the team in any way possible, (like) taking reps during scout team for the scout offense. He doesn't care what it is, he just wants to help his team win and be prepared for Sundays."

Fullbacks aren't supposed to be flashy, and "Beef" embodies exactly what the player - and position - is all about. He does the same thing off the field, handling himself as a team-first player and consummate professional.

Smith's job is to pave the way - on the field, he's leading the way for Atlanta's young running backs, and off of it, he's leading by example on the NFL's second-youngest team.

By all accounts, he's thrived in both regards this season - and the Falcons are better off because of it.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.