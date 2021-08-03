Sports Illustrated home
Atlanta Falcons Highlights: Big Catches Reign at Training Camp

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA. - Today was the first day in pads for the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Training Camp, and it was a day for big plays from the receivers.
Today was the first day in pads for the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Training Camp, and it was a day for big plays from the receivers.

The Falcons had the fifth ranked passing attack in the NFL last season. Calvin Ridley stepped up as a No. 1 receiver as the departed Julio Jones battled injuries in 2020.

With Jones gone, who is going to fill the void left behind. If today's training camp was any indication, there are several candidates to be big play receivers next to Ridley.

Kyle Pitts, the Falcons No. 1 draft choice is the obvious answer. At 6'6 and 240 pounds with the catch radius roughly the size of a pterodactyl, Pitts got the day started early with an elevated leap, tip, and catch for a touchdown.

Pitts had several catches on the day including an out route that let him show off his speed. There aren't too many linebackers, or defensive backs for that matter, that are going to catch him once he gets a full head of steam in the open field.

Rookie Frank Darby from Arizona State continues to have a terrific camp. He made a spectacular catch over Chris Williamson. Darby was the final player selected in new general manager Terry Fontenot's first draft, and he could turn out to be a steal having been selected in the sixth round.

Christian Blake laid out to make a diving catch caught in perfect slow motion. Blake played in all 16 games for the Falcons last year and had 13 catches for 141 yards.

The Falcons had a day off yesterday before putting the pads on today. They'll be back at Flowery Branch tomorrow getting ready for Saturday's scrimmage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

