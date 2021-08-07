Atlanta Falcons Highlights from Mercedes-Benz

After two weeks at Flowery Branch, the Atlanta Falcons held an open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Take a look at the highlights from today's action.

Matt Ryan and Olamide Zaccheaus had a nice hook up over the middle. Zaccheaus got down before new Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris could introduce himself, avoiding a potential Carolina Panthers situation.

Cordarrelle Patterson was signed to be an ace return man. Patterson has been a wide receiver his entire career, but he's looked good as a running back in training camp.

A concern that hadn't manifested itself to this point is his ability to protect the ball in traffic. Patterson coughed the ball up on a stretch play to left tackle after linebacker Deion Jones punched it away.

At 6'2 and 240 pounds, Patterson showed the potential he brings to the running back position with a run to the right. He's surprisingly shifty for a player so big.

Ryan and Ridley had a nice connection with a drag route over the middle for a big chunk of yards. Ridley has been limited in training camp after offseason surgery, but he's said that he's 100% for the start of the season. He looked it today.

Rookie safety Richie Grant had a nice pass break up on receiver Antonio Nunn. Grant saw action with the first team earlier in the week and continued his good camp.

Second year receiver Chris Rowland had a nice catch over the middle and run through traffic. He also added a touchdown catch. Rowland has gotten work as a punt return man as well as slot receiver.

Kyle Pitts makes his first appearance in the highlights near the two minute mark. Pitts had his own highlight video released by the Falcons yesterday.

The Falcons will be back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday at 7:00 PM with their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.