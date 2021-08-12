Atlanta Falcons Highlights: Rookies in Focus on Day 12

Atlanta Falcons Highlights: Training Camp Day 12

It's the last full day of practice before Friday's preseason opener with the Tennessee Titans. There was a little more excitement in the air as the players energy went up a notch with the Titans in view.

Rookie tight end quickly showed one of the reasons why he is almost impossible to cover one on one in open space. He's got the longest wingspan of any receiver from the last twenty years. Fellow rookie corner Avery Williams tried to jam him, but as soon as Pitts extends his arms, he's already created enough space to be open.

Williams gets the last laugh though as he goes low to get an interception on the final play of the highlight reel.

The offensive and defensive line play has been difficult to get a read on during camp. They typically practice farthest away from spectators, and there hasn't been a lot of focus on them with public video. But Willie Beavers was a surprise addition at first team right tackle, and he showed good feet and strong hands when he stood up linebacker Brandon Copeland in a pass rush drill.

Tight end Hayden Hurst is in the last year of his contract with the Falcons, and he has looked fantastic in Arthur Smith's offense. He created enough space against rookie safety Richie Grant to bring in a well thrown ball.

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus gets a good chunk of yardage when he beat

Chris Williamson downfield on a speed out. Williamson has been one of the surprises of camp so far, but Zacceaus got the better of him on this play.

Receivers Juwan Green and Chris Rowland have consecutive catches near the one minute mark. Very different receivers, Green has great size at6'4 and 200 pounds, while Rowland has been very effective in the slot and is battling Avery Williams for punt return duty.

Fantasy football owners should take note of new Falcons running back Mike Davis. Davis caught 59 passes for the Panthers in 2020, and he's been unguardable out of the backfield for Atlanta in camp.

The Falcons kick off Friday night at 7:00 PM against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

