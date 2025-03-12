Falcon Report

Falcons Hosting First Round NFL Draft Prospect on Visit

The Atlanta Falcons are hosting their first official visit of the 2025 NFL pre-draft process in Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart.

Daniel Flick

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is visiting the Atlanta Falcons before the 2025 NFL Draft.
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is visiting the Atlanta Falcons before the 2025 NFL Draft. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
Much of the Atlanta Falcons' brass -- including head coach Raheem Morris, general manager Terry Fontenot, assistant general manager Kyle Smith and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich -- were on hand for the University of Georgia's pro day Wednesday.

It was merely the start of an important stretch of preparation and information-gathering for the Falcons before the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins April 24.

Atlanta will be hosting Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart for a private visit, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Stewart traveled to Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.

Stewart, 21, is widely viewed as a first-round pick with a legitimate opportunity to go inside the top 10. The Falcons currently own the No. 15 overall selection.

The 6'5", 267-pound Stewart had a phenomenal performance at the NFL combine, running a 4.59 40-yard dash with a 1.58 10-yard split. He also logged a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10-feet, 11-inch broad jump.

Due to his size and athleticism, Stewart has an immense ceiling. The problem, however, is production -- which he said is overrated while speaking at a press conference before the Combine.

Stewart tallied only 1.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss across 12 games at Texas A&M this past season. He did, however, register 25 hurries and 30 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He was an All-SEC third-team selection in 2024.

The Miami native is Atlanta's first known pre-draft official visit. Stewart is one of several pass rushers Atlanta could select in the first round, joining Georgia's Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker, Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. and Marshall's Mike Green, among several others.

