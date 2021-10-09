Falcons' Injuries: Bad Gets Worse?

The latest Atlanta Falcons injury report shows more problems for the secondary

The Atlanta Falcons are in London for the weekend to take on the New York Jets. The biggest concern may be finding enough defensive backs to suit up on Sunday.

The Falcons lost nickelback Isaiah Oliver to a season-ending knee injury last Sunday against the Washington Football Team. His replacement, rookie cornerback Avery Williams, is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest in the Falcons' latest injury report.

Safety Erik Harris hasn't participated all week, and he is also doubtful with a lingering calf issue.

The Falcons did get cornerback Kendall Sheffield back to practice this week, and there may not be a settling in period for his return. If he's healthy, he's going to be called into action right away.

UPDATE: Sheffield is indeed good to go, as the former fourth-round pick out of Ohio State is back for Week 5. To make room, the Falcons released backup tight end Parker Hesse.

Additionally, The team has also temporarily elevated wideout Juwan Green and defensive back Chris Williamson from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 5.

The loss of Williams should also open the door for rookie cornerback Darren Hall. Hall was selected in the fourth round of last April's NFL Draft out of San Diego State and has only seen action on special teams.

If Harris is unable to go, rookie Richie Grant and second-year man Jaylinn Hawkins should see much more action. Like Hall, Grant has seen most of his snaps on special teams. But Hawkins has seen 70 plays on defense, and has four tackles.

The Falcons were already without wide receiver Russell Gage for Sunday, but Calvin Ridley was ruled out for personal reasons on Thursday as well.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts should see his targets on Sunday increase dramatically as the Falcons' de facto No. 1 receiving target.

The Falcons will go into Sunday's game against the Jets counting on a lot of rookies. Pitts, Grant, and Hall could all play significant roles across the pond.