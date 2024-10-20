Falcons Lose Starting OL to Neck Injury vs. Seahawks
The Atlanta Falcons lost a key piece of their offensive line in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Matthew Bergeron, who's started all 24 games at left guard for the Falcons since entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick in 2023, suffered a neck injury. After being checked, he walked to the locker room with a trainer by his side.
Bergeron was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Without Bergeron, the Falcons turned to backup left guard Kyle Hinton, a fifth-year pro who's in his second season in Atlanta's organization. Hinton played in 16 games for the Falcons last season, playing 64 snaps on special teams and 63 on offense, 52 of which came in a Week 15 start against the Carolina Panthers.
Bergeron, however, has been a reliable and integral piece to Atlanta's offensive line puzzle. He missed only one snap last season and had played every snap this year before his departure Sunday.
Through the season's first six games, Bergeron allowed one sack, four quarterback hits and 12 pressures allowed, according to Pro Football Focus. He's been called for three penalties while posting grades of 67.5 in pass protection, 63.1 as a run blocker and 63.9 overall.
Bergeron's absence gives the Falcons a pair of backups on the interior offensive line, as Ryan Neuzil made his fourth consecutrive start Sunday in place of injured starter Drew Dalman. Neuzil missed five plays against Seattle due to an injury but returned to the game.
Atlanta trails Seattle 24-14 at the end of the third quarter.