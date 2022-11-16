The Atlanta Falcons are receiving a big boost in the lead-up to Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Arthur Smith revealed during his press conference that cornerback A.J. Terrell will return to the practice field on Wednesday.

Terrell missed the last three games for the Falcons with a hamstring injury he hurt in the Week 6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers before re-aggravating it against the Cincinnati Bengals a week later.

Terrell, the top cornerback for the Falcons, will find his way back into a position group that has seen change since his injury. Fellow starting cornerback Casey Heyward was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. With depth growing thin, Atlanta brought in help via trade as they acquired Rashad Fenton from the Chiefs.

Smith also revealed that offensive guard Jalen Mayfield had been activated off injured reserve. This move now opens the 21-day practice window for Mayfield as he works his way back onto the field.

Mayfield has been out with a back injury for much of the season, and his return will be a welcomed one for a beat-up Falcons offensive line.

In last week's Thursday night game, the Falcons struggled in the 25-15 loss against the Carolina Panthers. Both Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy have been placed on the injured reserve in recent weeks.

After being taken in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Mayfield started in 16 games for the Falcons at guard, bringing some much-needed experience back to the offensive line.

The Falcons host the Bears at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

