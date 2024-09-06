Falcons Injury Report: Atlanta DB Out with Injury vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Atlanta Falcons have revealed their final injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Atlanta has ruled out cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (groin) for the season opener, according to a team release. Hamilton is Atlanta's No. 5 corner, serving as the backup nickel behind Dee Alford.
Conversely, tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) and linebacker Nate Landman (quad) were full participants and appear in line to play.
The Falcons also gave several veterans rest days Friday, as defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham and left tackle Jake Matthews were limited participants. Defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata were held out of the session. Each will play Sunday against Pittsburgh.
Landman, who spent the summer rotating with Troy Andersen for first-team linebacker snaps next to Kaden Elliss, started 14 games last season and is a key piece to the middle of the Falcons' defense. Pitts was dubbed as Atlanta's best player by quarterback Kirk Cousins on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Pitts and Landman were limited, though Pitts only missed two plays in practice. The day after, Pitts participated fully, while Landman and Hamilton were listed as limited.
As for the Steelers, the biggest injury storyline centers around quarterback Russell Wilson, who was limited Thursday due to a calf ailment. Wilson told Steelers reporters after Friday's practice he wants to play and is optimistic he will, but he's taking it day by day.
Wilson stretched off to the side of the team and did not participate during individual periods Friday, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.
Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said Thursday that Atlanta is prepared for both Wilson and Fields.
"We are definitely ready for all scenarios," Lake said. "That's what our job is. Two quarterbacks that have won in this league, one that's played for a lot longer and has won the Super Bowl. They both have positive attributes that we have to be ready for.
"That's just part of this league. There's really good football players across all 32 teams. Every team is going to cause a problem that we have to deal with, and this is just one of them."
Falcons coach Raheem Morris added Friday that Wilson is "pretty resilient," and Atlanta will see how it goes when the two sides kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.