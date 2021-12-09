Atlanta Falcons Injury Report: Getting Healthy Ahead of Clash with Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons are getting host of defensive players back for their game against the Carolina Panthers.

Linebacker Ade Ogundeji, safety Richie Grant, and cornerback Fabian Moreau all returned to practice on Thursday after missing Monday.

Ogundeji has started the last seven games for the Falcons and has 24 tackles and a sack on the year. The rookie from Notre Dame was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons in April.

Grant has slowly seen his workload increase throughout the season. He was the Falcons second-round pick out of UCF in April and had two tackles for loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 28th.

Moreau has started every game this season for the Falcons but has been battling a hamstring injury suffered last week against the Buccaneers. His availability is good news for the Falcons who are paper thin at cornerback.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard was also back to a full participant on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. Bullard has been a starter most of the season, but he hasn't played since November 18th against the New England Patriots.

The Falcons are 2.5 point underdogs against the Panthers on Sunday. Carolina beat the Falcons 19-13 in Atlanta on Halloween, but the Falcons are 5-2 away from home this season.

Getting three starters and a key reserve back on defense will go a long way towards getting a Falcons a victory in Charlotte on Sunday.

