Atlanta Falcons Injury Report, Week 3: Julio Jones Still Questionable, Kendall Sheffield, Ricardo Allen to Miss Sunday's Game vs. Bears

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are in a must-win situation already in their Week 3 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears. Despite only being two games into the 2020 season, injuries are beginning to pile up around the league. Here's a look at the Falcons' injury report heading into the weekend.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

  • Full Participation
    • #91 DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (knee)
  • Limited Participation
    • #80 TE Luke Stocker (hip)
    • #90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)
    • #92 DE Charles Harris (ankle)
    • #96 DT Tyeler Davison (ankle)
  • Did Not Participate
    • #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)
    • #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
    • #27 S Damontae Kazee (hip)
    • #37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)
    • #54 LB Foye Oluokun (hamstring)
    • #56 DE Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle)
    • #70 T Jake Matthews (knee)
    • #76 T Kaleb McGary (knee)
    • #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)
  • Full Participation
    • #91 DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (knee)
    • #96 DT Tyeler Davison (ankle)
  • Limited Participation
    • #27 S Damontae Kazee (hip)
    • #54 LB Foye Oluokun (hamstring)
    • #70 T Jake Matthews (knee)
    • #90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)
    • #92 DE Charles Harris (ankle)
  • Did Not Participate
    • #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)
    • #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
    • #37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)
    • #51 C Alex Mack (not injury related – rest)
    • #56 DE Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle)
    • #76 T Kaleb McGary (knee)
    • #80 TE Luke Stocker (hip)
    • #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)

When speaking to the media Friday morning, head coach Dan Quinn said cornerback Kendall Sheffield and safety Ricardo Allen would miss Sunday's game. Jones is questionable.

Six regular starters did not practice Thursday, while three more were limited. This is obviously not ideal heading into a must-win game. Stay tuned for actives and inactives later in the week.

