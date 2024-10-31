Falcons Injury Report vs. Cowboys: Atlanta Gets Good News on Starters
The Atlanta Falcons have revealed their injury report from Thursday's practice ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
Atlanta received positive news surrounding several starters, including safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) and linebacker Kaden Elliss (knee) being full participants. Both players were limited Wednesday, as was backup nickel cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr., who's battled a back injury for several weeks.
Elsewhere, starting right guard Chris Lindstrom's status was elevated from out Wednesday to limited Thursday. Lindstrom suffered a knee injury in last Sunday's 31-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did not play in the second half, though he was cleared to return. He said postgame he expected to play against Dallas.
Four others were limited, though only two -- linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) -- were injury related. Tight end Charlie Woerner and linebacker Nate Landman were both on the list due to rest purposes.
Yet while the Falcons' injury report is mostly positive, two rookies appear to be facing an uphill climb to play Sunday.
Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and linebacker JD Bertrand have missed each of Atlanta's practices this week. Bertrand is in concussion protocol, meaning all four of Atlanta's linebackers are contending with injuries.
On the defensive front, Orhorhoro sustained a knee injury against the Buccaneers. Morris said Orhorhoro's injury is "not looking great," and his practice availability -- or lack thereof -- supports that.
The Falcons (5-3) and Cowboys (3-4) will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.