Falcons Injury Report: Deion Jones set to Return

The Atlanta Falcons get good news on the injury front ahead of game with Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones is set to return on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons' second-leading tackler, Jones missed last week's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and much of the loss two weeks ago to the New England Patriots.

Despite missing much of the last two games, Jones still has 90 tackles on the season, trailing only Foye Oluokun who has 120. Safety Erik Harris is a distant third with 61 tackles.

Jones has been a full participant in practice this week and not listed among the injuries for Friday.

The Falcons also hope to build depth in the secondary with cornerback Kendall Sheffield set to return. Sheffield hasn't played since Week 9 vs. the New Orleans Saints and has only seen time on special teams this year.

Sheffield started 20 games across the past two seasons, and if he's healthy, could add some depth and experience to a unit that desperately lacks both.

The news wasn't so good for defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard. Bullard was listed as out again on Friday because of a lingering ankle issue. He will miss the

Bullard had started three of the last four games before missing out against the Jaguars last week.

The Buccaneers have been battling injury issues of their own. Wide receiver Antonio Brown was set to miss two weeks with an ankle injury before being caught up in a vaccine related scandal.

Safety Mike Edwards and linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul also missed out on practice on Thursday with a knee and shoulder respectively.

The Buccaneers are an 11-point favorite in Atlanta on Sunday according to SI Sports Book. The game kicks off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. EST.