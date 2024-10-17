Falcons Injury Report: DB Simmons Takes Step Forward, 2 Starters OUT in Practice
The Atlanta Falcons' injury report for Thursday's practice showed positive steps for defensive back Justin Simmons but furthered skepticism about the availability of two other key defenders.
Simmons, who suffered a hamstring injury late in Atlanta's 38-20 victory over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday and did not practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday. Still, it remains an encouraging sign for Simmons's progress.
The same can't be said for inside linebacker Troy Andersen or outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, each of whom missed their second consecutive practice Thursday.
Andersen suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on special teams late in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints. He did not play in -- or practice before -- wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in Weeks 5 and 6, respectively.
Carter, meanwhile, was initially listed as out Wednesday with an illness, but the Falcons changed that designation to a concussion Wednesday night.
The Falcons were also without receiver KhaDarel Hodge in Thursday's practice. Hodge, who scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 3, was absent due to a personal matter.
Like on Wednesday, running back Bijan Robinson was limited for rest purposes. Robinson, who's been on the injury report with hamstring and shoulder injuries in previous weeks, is not considered an "injured" player and likely won't carry a game designation entering Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Atlanta received a pair of positive injury developments Thursday, as linebacker Nate Landman (calf/quad) and cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back) were both full participants after being limited Wednesday.
The Falcons (4-2) and Seahawks (3-3) will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.