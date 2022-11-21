Falcons BREAKING: Kyle Pitts & Ta'Quon Graham OUT, Arthur Smith Says 'Nothing is Confirmed'

The Atlanta Falcons are picking up the pieces after losing two young players in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears.

Tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham will be out in the "short-term," head coach Arthur Smith said while speaking to the media on Monday.

After taking a hit from Bears safety Eddie Jackson, Pitts exited the game while walking off the field on his power. After being unable to confirm Pitts' injury in the immediate aftermath, a report from NFL Network on Monday stated that the former Pro Bowl tight end suffered a torn MCL.

Despite the report from NFL Network, Smith said "nothing is confirmed."

While Pitts has not had the same success as he did in his rookie season. The former first-round pick out of Florida is a big loss for the Falcons offense, which has struggled to find consistent success in the passing game.

On Graham, Smith did not reveal anything specific. The breakout defensive tackle was carted off the field Sunday with a knee injury.

The former fifth-round pick from the University of Texas has been a mainstay on the interior of the Falcons' defensive line alongside veteran Grady Jarrett. Graham has recorded 34 tackles while never missing a game.

The win over the Bears has kept the Falcons' season alive, as they are 0.5 game back from the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But they will have to find a way to win without two of their young key pieces.

