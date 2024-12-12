Falcon Report

Falcons Without 2 Players to Start Practice Before Raiders Game

The Atlanta Falcons were down a defensive starter and rookie receiver in Thursday's practice.

Daniel Flick

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen did not practice Thursday due to a knee injury.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen did not practice Thursday due to a knee injury. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Falcons delivered their first injury report of Week 15 before a Monday Night Football clash with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Atlanta practice without two players Thursday, as linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) and receiver Casey Washington (concussion) did not participate.

Andersen played in Atlanta's Dec. 8 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but he's battled a knee injury for much of the season since spending five weeks on injured reserve due to an ailment suffered Sept. 29 against the New Orleans Saints.

Washington, who first suffered a head injury in the Falcons’ 38-6 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 11 but played in Atlanta's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 1, did not play against the Vikings due to a concussion.

A sixth-round rookie, Washington has caught one pass for 14 yards on two targets -- both from rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. -- this season. He's played in eight games, earning 47 snaps on special teams.

The Falcons listed four players as limited: receiver Darnell Mooney (foot), outside linebacker Matthew Judon (not injury related -- rest), defensive lineman Zach Harrison (Achilles) and rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle).

Orhorhoro remains on injured reserve. He has 13 days to be activated, or else his season comes to a close.

Atlanta had two other players -- safety Jessie Bates III (shoulder) and tight end Charlie Woerner (wrist) -- on its injury report, but both Bates and Woerner participated in full.

The Falcons (6-7) and Raiders (2-11) will kick off at 8:30 p.m. Monday inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

