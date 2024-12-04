Falcons Injury Report vs. Vikings: Darnell Mooney Out of Wednesday Practice
The Atlanta Falcons delivered their first injury report of Week 14 before Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Starting receiver Darnell Mooney (Achilles/not injury related -- rest) and rookie running back Jase McClellan (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice. McClellan missed Atlanta's most recent game, a 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, due to his injury.
Mooney and fellow wideout Drake London (groin/not injury related -- rest) are each in a "management" phase where they're healthy enough to play but in need of additional rest throughout the week. London was limited Wednesday.
Atlanta had six other players limited, two of whom -- outside linebacker Matthew Judon and cornerback Kevin King -- were on the list for non-injury-related reasons. The Falcons gave Judon a rest day and King dealt with a personal matter.
Inside linebackers Troy Andersen (knee) and Nate Landman (hamstring), defensive lineman Zach Harrison (Achilles) and rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) were also limited. Wednesday marked Orhorhoro's first practice since injuring his ankle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 27.
Atlanta designated Orhorhoro to return from injured reserve Wednesday, which opened his 21-day practice window.
In addition to Orhorhoro's return, the Falcons' defense saw more positive news Wednesday. Starting cornerback Mike Hughes, who has missed the past two games with a neck injury, was a full participant and is trending favorably to return this week.
The Falcons (6-6) practice Thursday and Friday before facing the Vikings (10-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.