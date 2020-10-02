SI.com
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report: Week 4

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons were missing several key contributors in Sunday's meltdown vs. the Chicago Bears. Monday night, the team will go for it's first win of the season vs. the Packers in Green Bay.

Here's a look at the injury report for Monday night going into the weekend:

Thursday, Oct. 1

  • Full Participation
    • #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)
    • #73 T Matt Gono (shoulder)
    • #90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)
  • Limited Participation
    • #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
    • #54 LB Foye Oluokun (hamstring)
    • #76 T Kaleb McGary (knee)
    • #83 WR Russell Gage (concussion)
    • #91 DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (elbow)
  • Did Not Participate
    • #7 K Younghoe Koo (right groin)
    • #18 WR Calvin Ridley (ankle)
    • #22 S Keanu Neal (hamstring)
    • #37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)
    • #56 DE Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle)
    • #97 DT Grady Jarrett (hip)
    • #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)

Dan Quinn says Julio Jones in trending upwards for Monday night, while nothing is set in stone. Ridley and Jarrett also missed practice Thursday, and it remains to be seen how serious their injuries are in regards to potentially missing Monday's game.

On top of that, Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen did not participate, while Darqueze Dennard is on IR. 

With a banged up defense, it doesn't need to be said how bad that can be in a given week, but especially in a matchup vs. Aaron Rodgers. Stay tuned.

