Falcons Injury Report: Gage's Status Changes

Wide receiver Russell Gage has seen his injury status change ahead of Falcons clash with Saints.

Wide receiver Russell Gage was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday, but his status was upgraded to full participant on Thursday according to a report from AtlantaFalcons.com.

This is a boost for the Falcons who will be without number one wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the foreseeable future as he has stepped away from football to concentrate on his mental health.

Frankly, Gage has been limited most of the 2021 season because of injury. He picked up an ankle injury the second week of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He missed the next three games before returning against the Miami Dolphins and getting four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. He was on the field against the Panthers last week, but he was shut out. Gage had zero catches on zero targets on 36 total snaps on offense.

Gage had a breakout season in 2020 as he was elevated to the number two wide receiver option while Julio Jones missed time with various injuries. He was the Falcons second leading receiver last year behind Ridley with 72 catches for 786 yards and five touchdowns.

Gage and Ridley have combined for just 376 yards in the Falcons first seven games after 2,160 yards last year. Ridley won't be in position to add to that total this week, but Gage has the chance to step up and fill Ridley's shoes now that he is getting healthy.

The Falcons are six point underdogs against the Saints this week and will need every available weapon to get the win in New Orleans on Sunday.