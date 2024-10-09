Falcons' Morris Gives Injury Updates on 3 Starting Defenders
The Atlanta Falcons' defense is battling a plethora of injuries entering Sunday's showdown with the Carolina Panthers.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, addressing reporters Wednesday afternoon at the Jimmy Cribb Press Room in Flowery Branch, offered updates on nickel cornerback Dee Alford and linebackers Troy Andersen and Nate Landman.
Morris said Andersen is day-to-day with a knee injury, while Landman (calf, quad) is returning to practice Wednesday. He remains on injured reserve but his 21-day practice window has opened.
Alford, meanwhile, is still in concussion protocol.
Alford suffered his concussion with 8:14 remaining in the first quarter of the Falcons' 36-30 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 3 and was helped off the field. Alford ultimately walked into Atlanta's locker room with a pair of medical staff members.
Shortly thereafter, the Falcons ruled Alford out for the rest of the game. He was replaced by veteran Antonio Hamilton Sr., who was in the vicinity of Tampa Bay's next three touchdowns.
The Falcons' linebacker room is in need of depth. Veteran Kaden Elliss was joined by fifth-round rookie J.D. Bertrand against Tampa Bay, with Andersen inactive and Landman on injured reserve.
Landman started a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, though he and Andersen largely split snaps -- Landman played 37 to Andersen's 31. After Landman was placed on injured reserve before Week 2, Andersen starred.
Andersen leads the Falcons in tackles with 41 and earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his 16-tackle, one-touchdown performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.
The Falcons practiced Wednesday afternoon at IBM Performance Field in preparation of their 4:25 p.m. kickoff Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.