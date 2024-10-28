Falcons Injury Update on Rookie DL, 2 Starters Before Facing Cowboys
The Atlanta Falcons are riding a wave of momentum after Sunday's 31-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers marked their fourth victory in the last five games and vaulted them into sole possession of first place in the NFC South.
And Atlanta has more help coming.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, addressing reporters Monday at the Jimmy Cribb Press Room in Flowery Branch, Ga., offered promising updates on inside linebacker Troy Andersen and center Drew Dalman.
Andersen has been inactive the past four games due to a knee injury suffered in Week 4, while Dalman has resided on injured reserve and missed the last five weeks with an ankle injury.
Yet both players are trending in the right direction.
"Andersen is going to be probably day-to-day as we talk about it this week," Morris said. "Obviously, he went out there last week and was practicing for us a little bit, so we'll see where he is this week. Dalman is definitely progressing back towards health, so I really feel good about him.
"Had a couple good workouts with him, with the trainer and things of that nature, so we'll see where that goes."
The Falcons haven't opened Dalman's 21-day window to practice, an important step in officially transferring him from injured reserve back to the active roster. However, he appears close to returning.
But while Morris delivered encouraging news on Dalman and Andersen, the long-term status of rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter against Tampa Bay and was ultimately ruled out, remains in limbo.
Morris didn't have an update after Sunday's win, and he was still awaiting word during his press conference Monday.
"We'll get the full results of whatever's going on from his ankle injury from yesterday to when we get it as the week goes on," Morris said. "We'll be able to tell you what's more as the week goes and see what happens after tomorrow's big meeting."
The Falcons (5-3) return to the practice field Wednesday before kicking off at 1 p.m. Sunday versus the Dallas Cowboys (3-4) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.