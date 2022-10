Falcons Injury Update: Kyle Pitts OUT in Practice Wednesday - Will He Play vs. Buccaneers?

The Atlanta Falcons are getting bit by the injury bug.

After placing running back Cordarrelle Patterson on Injured Reserve (IR) earlier this week following his knee procedure, the team could be without tight end Kyle Pitts this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pitts was the only non-participant in Wednesday's practice as he was dealing with a hamstring injury.

Pitts' absence on Wednesday could simply be a precaution, but it is worrisome. He has 10 catches this season for 150 yards. Even though Pitts hasn't looked like the rookie version of himself this year, having him not on the field for this weekend's game would be detrimental.

Having Pitts on the field forces defenses to play differently versus when he isn't on the field. Throw in the fact that Patterson is also out this week and the Falcons' offense could become stagnant without its weapons.

As someone who nearly broke the record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end, Pitts entered the season with a giant target on his back. Teams have been forced to game plan for him, which helps players like Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Over the course of the season, if Pitts can take away attention from his other pass-catchers, the Falcons will continue to be dynamic on offense and force teams to beat them in shootouts.

The Falcons play the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

