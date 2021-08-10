Atlanta Falcons Injury Update: 'Get Smart'

As the Atlanta Falcons preseason wears on, players are returning from missing practice and some are being held back.

Head coach Arthur Smith on Tuesday updated the status of several players including Dante Fowler who is in a make or break season for the Falcons.

"We're trying to be smart with him," Smith said of Fowler. "He was ready to go yesterday. He's got the fresh legs. These other guys are week three through camp. We've got a plan to bring him along. Make sure as we get through camp, everybody finds a role. We come out of it ready to go September 12th."

Fowler is a free agent after this season and is the fourth-highest-paid player on the roster. Fowler has a lot to prove and a lot to lose if he doesn't perform as a Falcon in 2021.

Smith was asked if he was excited about seeing Fowler at his best. As has been the case so far with Smith, he went out of his way to not single anyone out for praise.

"I'm excited about the potential of our defense and finding the best guys that are going to rush the passer,'' he said. "It's going to change week-to-week schematically. We'll see who the best four or five guys are and who's up that week and what our plan of attack is on third down. It's too early to say right now. I'm happy with what Dante has done, but we've got a lot of guys in there fighting for roles. He's just one of them.

Reserve running back Qadree Ollison has looked sharp during the preseason, but he's practicing with a yellow jersey. That typically means "no contact allowed,'' but Smith still wants his players doing what they can.

Said Smith: "If I put him in there for a bunch of runs, then shame on me. He's out here trying to play; he's dealing with something. And to let the guys know to get him working seven-on-seven, we get him working on some of the passing reps, and to know just to tag off on him."

The Falcons just signed offensive tackle Jason Spriggs from Chicago, and Smith knew the Falcons would have to be patient with him.

"He's just resting,'' Smith said. "When we signed Jason, that was the deal. He was recovering from an offseason injury he had coming out of Chicago last year. So it was a long term plan. He's a tough guy, and we're just trying to make sure he's not having any setbacks. But he should be fine. It'll be a few days of rest."

