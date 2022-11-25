Falcons to Activate Jalen Mayfield Off IR vs. Commanders?

The interior of the Atlanta Falcons offensive line has been a revolving door due to extensive injuries.

But reinforcements are on the way, just not yet...

Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Friday that the Falcons will "probably not" activate second-year offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield from the injured reserve for Sunday's game versus the Washington Commanders.

Mayfield has been out with a back injury for much of the season and will have to wait another week. This week, the Falcons must decide whether they will bring the former third-round pick back.

If he is activated, it will be a boost for the Falcons, as he will bring some much-needed depth. As a rookie, Mayfield started in 16 games for the Falcons at left guard.

While the reviews of his play were mostly negative, as he led the league in sacks allowed (11) and had the 8th-most penalties (9), it will be a second chance for the former Michigan Wolverine.

Other injury designations from coach Smith on Friday included:

DT Jalen Dalton - Doubtful

RB Caleb Huntley - Questionable

TE Feleipe Franks - Questionable

OL Chuma Edoga - Questionable

OLB Arnold Ebiketie - Questionable

The Falcons and Commanders are set to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Field without Mayfield.

