Falcons add another WR to roster

After terminating Barkevious Mingo's contract a few weeks ago, the Atlanta Falcons could use another pass rusher. But on Friday, the Falcons added another wide receiver to the training camp roster.

The Falcons announced Friday they signed former fourth-round pick J'Mon Moore.

The Green Bay Packers selected the 6-foot-3 and 205-pound wideout 133rd overall of the 2018 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he had two receptions for 15 yards. Although he fumbled one of his two catches, Moore also posted 102 return yards on four kickoffs that season.

Moore dressed for 12 games as a rookie and hasn't been active for an NFL regular season game since then. He spent parts of the 2019 and 2020 seasons on the practice squads of the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.

Following the signing of Moore, the Falcons have 12 wide receivers on the active roster. Offensive line is the only position group with more players on the Atlanta active roster with 15, but there are five starting offensive linemen versus just two or three starting wideouts.

Therefore, the competition will be tough for Moore to make the Falcons' final roster.

Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Christian Blake are obvious locks to occupy roster spots at receiver. Given his experience with the Falcons the last two years, Olamide Zaccheaus could be a lock as well.

That leaves Moore competing with Frank Darby, Chris Rowland, Jeff Badet Austin Trammell, Antonio Nunn, Juwan Green and Tajae Sharpe for one of the final spots at receiver.

Although he has experience as a returner, Moore will be hard pressed to carve out a role in that area as well. The Falcons signed veteran Pro Bowl returner Cordarrelle Patterson this offseason.

Moore played four seasons at Missouri before entering the 2018 NFL Draft. With the Tigers, he posted 158 catches, 2,477 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

As a junior and senior, Moore posted a pair of 60-catch and 1,000-yard campaigns. He also had 19 touchdowns in his final 25 college games.