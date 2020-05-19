Falcon Report
How do the Atlanta Falcons matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Malik Brown

It’s been noted that the Atlanta Falcons have one of the toughest strength of schedules this upcoming season.

Week 15 may be far from now, but there’s no way you can look past the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The 2016 Falcons offense was high-powered, but this Chief offense had a lot to say about that last season. If the Falcons ever wanted to see themselves in the mirror, week 15 is the time.

The Chiefs offense can do anything they want, whenever they want. Their aerial attack consists of Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman, and Travis Kelce. When you hear those names, it’s one word that comes to mind, and it’s speed. Playing press coverage on this team will leave many teams wondering how the score got out of hand so quick. The Falcons secondary will have a lot on their plates in this game, and it will take a group effort to slow them down.

Their run game was consistent as well last season, and with the addition of Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the draft, their backfield just improved some more.

Last but not least, you can’t forget about the person that makes the ship run, Patrick Mahomes. He has one of the biggest arms in the league, and his accuracy is one the best as well. He’s known for making nothing out of something, and when he moves out of the pocket you know something crazy is about to happen. The best thing for the Falcons to do is constantly bring pressure in his face to rattle him. Like the secondary, it’s going to take a group effort from the defensive line to shake up Mahomes.

If it’s one thing the 2016 Falcons and 2019 Chiefs had it common was their prolific offense, but a mediocre defense.

The Chiefs have playmakers on their defense, but not enough to slow down some of the best offenses in the league.

Their defensive line is solid, which consists of Frank Clark, Chris Jones, and Alex Okafor. They can rush the passer, and stop the run if needed. The Falcons offensive line will have to keep Matt Ryan upright, so he’ll have time to get to his receivers, which is a weak spot for the Chiefs.

Tyrann Mathieu is the Chiefs best secondary player, and then the talent takes a sudden shift downward. The Falcons receivers should be able to expose this part of the Chiefs defense, which may give them a chance to keep the game competitive.

One deciding factor in this game will be the weather and the Chiefs home crowd. The Falcons are an indoor team, and anything outside of room temperature may cause a problem in their play. The Chiefs will have a major advantage in this game, but the Falcons may surprise many.

