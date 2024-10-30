Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Named NFC Offensive Player of Week
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has added another tally to his 2024 resume.
Cousins earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his 23-of-29, 274-yard, four-touchdown passing performance in Sunday's 31-26 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL announced the news in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
It's the second time Cousins has won the award this season -- the other came in Week 5 after he threw for 509 yards in the first meeting between the Falcons and Buccaneers. For his 13-year career, it marks Cousins's ninth NFC Player of the Week award.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Monday he thinks the Week 8 performance was Cousins's best -- and cleanest -- in Atlanta.
"I know it's hard to say when you threw for 500 yards one week, but you know how I feel about stats," Morris said. "But as far as being clean, throwing the ball exactly where it needs to go, being able to exhaust his progressions, feeling really comfortable, being decisive, doing all the different things that Kirk does well.
"He actually ran the ball. I was really pleased with the quarterback's play. And you can see the confidence in our offense when he's playing that way and the style of play we want to play."
The 36-year-old Cousins completed three touchdown passes of 30 yards or longer, marking the first time he's done so in a single game in his NFL career.
Cousins and the Falcons (5-3) return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys (3-4) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.