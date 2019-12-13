Falcon Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

WATCH: Falcons to receive taste of what could have been in 49ers matchup

Dave Holcomb

Reunion will be the theme of the afternoon when the Atlanta Falcons visit the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15. Not only will the Falcons see Kyle Shanahan for the first time since he left Atlanta at the end of the 2016 season, Atlanta will see former Falcons running back Tevin Coleman as well.

Furthermore, quarterback Matt Ryan will face off against his cousin, 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey.

But heading into this matchup, one can't help think about the what ifs that exist around the Falcons from the last few years.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan served as Falcons offensive coordinator for two years in 2015 and 2016. He was named NFL assistant coach of the year in 2016 when quarterback Matt Ryan won MVP and the Falcons went to the Super Bowl.

The day after blowing a 25-point lead in Super Bowl LI, Shanahan left to become head coach of the 49ers. It took him three years, but he's finally built a winner.

Over those three years, the Falcons have slowly deteriorated. Bad salary cap management, poor drafting, injuries and aging have contributed, but nothing may have led the Atlanta's decline since its Super Bowl appearance more than Shanahan's departure.

No in the Falcons organization can be blamed for Shanahan leaving. It's inevitable that every great assistant coach will eventually leave to become a head coach. Coming off a near Super Bowl win, the Falcons weren't going to depart with Dan Quinn nor pay Shanahan enough to stay another season as offensive coordinator. There's no guarantee that would have worked anyway.

But while the offense has been good and sometimes even great since 2016, it hasn't been elite. The Falcons have been through two offensive coordinators as a result.

Meanwhile in San Francisco, the 49ers offense is excelling under Shanahan, posting the second-most points and rushing yards per game this season. The rushing attack has helped Jimmy Garoppolo grow into his own the last few weeks. In New Orleans last Sunday, Garoppolo threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns. 

Ryan is still playing well but not at an MVP level like with Shanahan. A big reason why is because of the lack of running game and blocking around Ryan, each of which are staples for Shanahan-led teams.

The 49ers defensive unit is also similar to Atlanta's defense from 2016. Speed and pass rush is the key. San Francisco is third in the league in sacks with 45, and the 49ers have nine more interceptions than last year.

In other words, the 49ers have the team the Falcons were -- the team the Dan Quinn envisioned building and was close to crowning with a Super Bowl ring three years ago. 

Now at the end of the decade, it's the type of team the Falcons don't appear anywhere close to being.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Anti-Michael Vick petition reaches 1 million signatures

Dave Holcomb

WATCH: NFL's projected 2020 salary cap could help Falcons retain TE Austin Hooper

Dave Holcomb

Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

WATCH: Calvin Ridley injury presents young Falcons WRs with opportunity

Dave Holcomb

Without Calvin Ridley, the Atlanta Falcons should test their young wide receiver depth.

WATCH: 10 Takeaways from Falcons sweep over Carolina Panthers

Dave Holcomb

Here are 10 takeaways to Atlanta's victory against the Carolina Panthers.

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Who is going to win the NFC East?

Dave Holcomb

How would the 2019 season be different for the Atlanta Falcons if they were in the NFC East?

Atlanta Falcons-Carolina Panthers Week 14 live game chat

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Dan Quinn on Olamide Zaccheaus' breakout play: Everyone will 'know how to pronounce' his name now

Dave Holcomb

Falcons wideout Olamide Zaccheaus caught a 93-yard touchdown against the Panthers.

BREAKING: Falcons WR Calvin Ridley to miss the rest of the season with abdominal injury

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley will miss the rest of the 2019 season.

WATCH: Matt Ryan says 'it was cool to have Roddy White' back the day he exceeded 50,000 passing yards

Dave Holcomb

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan spoke about surpassing the 50,000-yard mark.

Dan Quinn reveals how Chris Lindstrom advocated to play in Week 14 against Panthers

Dave Holcomb

Dan Quinn shared a story of how Chris Lindstrom convinced him he was ready to play Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers.