Falcons Leading Lamar Jackson Sweepstakes, NFL Expert Says

An NFL expert is confirming rumors that many executives believe the Baltimore Ravens will franchise tag Lamar Jackson with a plan to trade him.

The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games, including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday.

With the offseason underway, the Ravens are looking for answers on what to do with their franchise quarterback. The rumor mill on Twitter suggests that the Ravens will likely franchise tag Jackson and then trade him.

According to NFL Network, the New York Jets would be "in the front of the line" for Jackson.

When asked to confirm the reports, Benjamin Allbright, said the reports are "true." Except he believes the Atlanta Falcons would be "at the front of the line."

Quaterback is a big question for the Falcons. Atlanta signed Marcus Mariota last offseason to replace Matt Ryan. But after 13 games, they instead decided to bench Mariota in favor of rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder.

While Ridder did not "set the world on fire" in his four starts, finishing 2-2 as the starter, he did not give the Falcons any reason to rule him out of contention for the job next fall.

But if Jackson becomes available, how can you pass up an opportunity to acquire a franchise signal-caller?

The ball is in the court of the Ravens after failing to reach an agreement with Jackson on a contract extension.

