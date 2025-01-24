Falcons Division Rival Loses Key Coach
The Atlanta Falcons' path to their first NFC South title since 2016 may have just grown easier.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won the NFC South four straight years, are losing offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who's becoming the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
In January of 2024, Tampa Bay lost offensive coordinator Dave Canales to the Carolina Panthers' head coaching vacancy. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles made a strong hire in Coen, who helped Tampa Bay's offense finish inside the top five in total offense, passing and rushing yards per game.
Here's what Jaguars owner Shad Khan said of the hire ...
"I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville," Khan said in a statement. "I also believe in being judged by actions, not words. That’s why I took swift and decisive action this week to hire Liam Coen as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"I am pumped that Liam is accepting the challenge and opportunity to build the winner that Jaguars fans and partners fully deserve. I know our players feel the same."
Coen interviewed for the Jaguars' vacancy Jan. 15 but initially declined the team's second interview request and planned to return as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator. But when Jacksonville fired general manager Trent Baalke on Wednesday, it opened the door for Coen to return.
And on Friday, Coen officially walked through that door.
“Becoming the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is an opportunity of a lifetime, and one that I am going to run with to instill a championship culture and winning tradition here in Duval,” Coen said. “This doesn’t happen without the support and opportunities that my family and I have been afforded throughout my career, especially during this past season in Tampa Bay.
“We thank Todd Bowles for his continued support and the entire Buccaneers organization for the experience, and know they will have success ahead.”
The Falcons (8-9) swept the season series with the Buccaneers (10-7) and led the division in December, but Atlanta still fell short of the NFC South crown. Tampa Bay lost 23-20 to the Washington Commanders in the wildcard round Jan. 12.
Now, the Buccaneers will embark on another hunt for an offensive coordinator -- with Bowles likely hoping the next leads to more continuity yet similar success.