Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Dallas Cowboys

Malik Brown

There was a lot of hype surrounding this Falcons team during the offseason and training camp.

All of that was put to rest after the Seahawks handled them, 38-25

The defense that was supposed to be much-improved was taken advantage of by Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense. Wilson barely missed a beat going 31 for 35 with 322 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Falcons offense that added in some new wrinkles with Todd Gurley II and Hayden Hurst looked exactly like the offense we saw at the start of last season.

Things don’t get better for the Falcons next week as they go to Jerry World to face the Dallas Cowboys.

What To Expect

The Cowboys are a team that looks good on paper, but at times underperforms on the field.

Ezekiel Elliot is their best offensive player, and the Falcons will have their hands full with him all day.

Their receiving corps may be one of the best in the league with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and rookie CeeDee Lamb. 

On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys have a formidable group on defense, but their secondary is suspect.

The Falcons receivers had a field day against the Seahawks secondary, and they can keep that rolling next week.

What burned the Falcons this week was not being able to take away the big plays made by the Seahawks offense, and not converting on any fourth-down conversions.

In the first half of the game, the Falcons were able to control the game on both sides of the field. Despite being down only three going into the half, the Falcons looked good.

It was the second half where things changed for the team. The run game was non-existent, and the defense didn’t put the same pressure on Wilson as they did to start the game.

Dak Prescott plays like Wilson in terms of being able to make plays with his arms and legs. With a high-powered offense surrounded by Prescott, the Falcons will have a lot to take account for in Week 2.

