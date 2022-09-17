Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London had an explosive NFL debut against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. London led all rookies in receiving yards by recording 74 yards on five catches during the Falcons' 27-26 loss in Atlanta last week.

London's contributions in his first professional game became more impressive, given that the rookie prospect from USC missed nearly all of the preseason due to a knee injury.

London showcased why the Falcons made him their top overall selection (No. 8 overall) during the 2022 NFL Draft in April. But most importantly, how he can help Atlanta surpass its inferior expectations throughout the season, which can begin with a Week 2 victory against the 0-1 Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

"He’s just got such a great feel for a receiver," quarterback Marcus Mariota said. "With that being said, we’ve got to be able to find ways to get him the ball, so he continues to feel that because he’s so young, he’s still learning how to use those types of traits.

"When you have a guy with that physical gift and he can kind of have some of those natural abilities to get open, he’s going to do a lot of great things for us."

The Falcons lost a pair of talented wideouts in back-to-back years, which began by trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans in 2021. In March, the NFL indefinitely suspended the Falcons' top receiver in Calvin Ridley for illegal betting.

London has a long way to go before taking the helm as the Falcons' next premier wide receiver. But after one game, London has already proven that he can play a major role in helping Atlanta upset superior teams throughout the 2022 campaign.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.