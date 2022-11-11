Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Never Considered Pulling Marcus Mariota; Right Move?

The 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers (3-7) was rough for the Atlanta Falcons (4-6). With a chance to take a one-game lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South standings, the offense faltered, mustering just 188 yards of total offense as the Panthers' defense dominated the Falcons.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota struggled without a consistent run game. The Panthers' game plan was simple yet effective, stack the box on early downs and force the Falcons to win through the air.

Calls for Desmond Ridder, the rookie quarterback, grow louder. Yet head coach Arthur Smith continues to stick with Mariota. Will that change come next weekend's matchup with the Chicago Bears?

Judging by Smith's comments post-game, who said he did not consider pulling Mariota, a change does not seem likely. But maybe he'll have a change of heart after digesting the game and watching the film.

The Panthers outgained 333-291 the Falcons in total yards as Mariota was held under 200 yards passing for the seventh time this season. However, the Falcons defense gave the offense a chance to win the game.

Down 22-15 with 2:56 to go, the Falcons' second-to-last drive was a continuation of the first half. A Panthers sack on second down forced Atlanta into a 3rd and 15. Then, after an underthrown ball on third down, Mariota was sacked for the fifth time, effectively ending any hopes of a comeback.

Mariota has been effective as the Falcons' starter for the most part this season, but after a poor performance like last night's, you begin to wonder whether a change is what's best for Atlanta.

