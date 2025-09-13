Atlanta Falcons Make a Decision with Kickers, Younghoe Koo
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are set to travel up to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in Week 2 NFL action. After failing to convert a potential game-tying 44-yard field goal attempt in Week 1, the Falcons opted to bring in competition at the position.
Koo has been ruled out for the upcoming game and has been downgraded for non-injury reasons. He did not travel with the team to Minnesota.
The Falcons settled on Parker Romo, who was 11-of-12 on field goals for the Minnesota Vikings last season. The two squared off in a kicker competition all week, and, as of Friday, the staff was “still evaluating” their options.
That period of evaluation ended with the 4:00 deadline to publicize the elevations of the practice squad before Sunday’s game. According to their choice not to elevate either Lenny Krieg or Romo to the active roster, Younghoe Koo will be the Falcons' starting kicker against the Vikings.
“Leg strength, his accuracy, his experience, his poise,” Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams said about Romo. “We are happy that we have Parker in the building.”
Ultimately, the McIntosh High School grad did not do enough to supplant Younghoe Koo this week. The competition will likely continue into the weeks to come, but all eyes will continue to follow any lapses in performance moving forward.
“There is no easy equation to it,” Williams said of Koo’s struggles. “As a kicker, whatever the case may be, you get judged off makes and misses. We missed our last one last week, and that’s not our standard here in Atlanta.”
Krieg was supposed to be competition for him during the summer, but Koo quickly dispatched him with his strong performance. The team was confident he had returned to form.
According to Williams, Koo reportedly connected on 92% of his kicks during the team’s preseason and training camp action. That was why the staff was so confident he had returned to the steady foot they had seen from him since he joined the team in 2019.
Koo is coming off the worst season of his career in Atlanta, and the team is clearly running out of patience. Before last season, the veteran had never had a season below 86.5%. That changed in 2024 when he connected on just 73.5% of his attempts.
"I mean, every point really matters in this league, and we've been in this situation so many times. The frustration just came out of just disappointment in myself with knowing that I know I'm better than that,” Koo said. “And on top of that, letting the guys down. Unfortunately, we've been having this conversation just more than I would like to, but I think it was just those kinds of things just showing up."
Last Sunday’s finish has rattled that confidence a bit, but the Koo will apparently still be their guy for Week 2’s game in Minnesota.