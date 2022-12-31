Falcons Activate OL Matt Hennessy from IR; Starter vs. Cardinals?

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy is officially back with the team ... and could be thrust into the starting lineup immediately.

The Atlanta Falcons offensive line has received a boost ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Backup center and left guard Matt Hennessy, who's been out since suffering a knee in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, has officially been activated from injured reserve.

Initially designated to return on Dec. 12, Hennessy's 21-day window to be activated was set to run out by Monday, effectively ending his season a week early - but instead, he'll get a chance to suit up in the final two games, as Falcons coach Arthur Smith has been pleased with the progress he's seen.

Hennessy, a 17-game starter at center last season, lost the competition for the starting job to Drew Dalman this offseason. He played sparingly on special teams in each of the first eight contests before receiving the start in place of injured left guard Elijah Wilkinson, ultimately departing due to injury after seeing over 80 percent of the snaps.

Now back in the mix, it could be deja vu for Hennessy, as Wilkinson is questionable for Sunday's contest after missing Friday's practice with a calf injury.

In corresponding moves, the team placed offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and defensive back Javonte Moffat on IR. The Falcons also signed Micah Abernathy to the 53-man roster and elevtaed Josh Ali from the practice squad.

The Falcons and Cardinals are set to kick off at 1 p.m. inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here