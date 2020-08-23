SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNews
Search

Matt Ryan Speaks On His Relationship With Julio Jones

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan spoke to reporters virtually Sunday morning, and among the topics discussed was standout wide receiver Julio Jones. Ryan was asked about his relationship with the star as well as where he sees Jones among the league's top weapons.

On Jones as a teammate

"Every day I'm thankful that he's in our locker room and I've been able to play with him for coming up on 10 years," Ryan said. "He's the most humble, hard-working superstar that there is, and the absolute best teammate you could ask for."

On his personal relationship with Jones

"I think it's like any good relationship. It's gone deeper, there's more honesty," said the 2016 NFL MVP. "There's a greater level of understanding of each other. He and I are on a level really of nobody I've ever played with. I've been fortunate to play with some great receivers like Roddy White and great tight ends like Tony Gonzalez, but never had the opportunity to play 10 years with any of them."

On Jones' place among the top receivers in the game today

Ryan said of Jones, "He's certainly the premier wide receiver in the league and to me there's no debate about it."

Ryan is entering his 13th season with the Falcons, while Jones is entering his 10th.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Falcons Could Benefit from NFL Playoff Bubble

What impact would an NFL bubble have on the Falcons?

Dave Holcomb

The Falcons defense is looking good in training camp.

The Falcons defense is looking good in training camp.

Malik Brown

Keanu Neal "Feels Great" In His Return To The Field

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal has missed the past two seasons with an ACL and Achilles injury. The former Pro Bowler has been working his way back to the field for sometime and is ready to go

Christian Crittenden

2020 Atlanta Falcons Season Preview: Darqueze Dennard

NFL season preview for former Cincinnati Bengals and now Atlanta Falcons CB Darqueze Dennard

Christian Crittenden

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! August 22nd, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons' news you missed since Wednesday August 19th!

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Jamon Brown

The veteran offensive lineman enters training camp with his job potentially on the line.

Rashad Milligan

This Week In Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Week 3

It's beginning to look a lot like football. Atlanta Falcons held their first padded practice this week

William B. Carver

Michael Vick and the Falcons take care of the Packers in the playoffs.

Michael Vick and the Falcons take care of the Packers in the playoffs.

Malik Brown

Here are the Falcons Dan Quinn thinks made the biggest jump

In an unusual offseason plagued by a five-month quarantine, conditioning and discipline was at an all-time high for athletes. On Thursday morning, Dan Quinn told the media some of the players who still returned to training camp in better shape, and how he expects to evaluate players before having a regular-season roster.

Rashad Milligan

Dan Quinn On Managing Todd Gurley II, How To Make Sure The Atlanta Falcons Are Ready For The Season And More

Quotables from Atlanta Falcons training camp

Zach Hood