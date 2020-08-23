Matt Ryan Speaks On His Relationship With Julio Jones

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan spoke to reporters virtually Sunday morning, and among the topics discussed was standout wide receiver Julio Jones. Ryan was asked about his relationship with the star as well as where he sees Jones among the league's top weapons.

On Jones as a teammate

"Every day I'm thankful that he's in our locker room and I've been able to play with him for coming up on 10 years," Ryan said. "He's the most humble, hard-working superstar that there is, and the absolute best teammate you could ask for."

On his personal relationship with Jones

"I think it's like any good relationship. It's gone deeper, there's more honesty," said the 2016 NFL MVP. "There's a greater level of understanding of each other. He and I are on a level really of nobody I've ever played with. I've been fortunate to play with some great receivers like Roddy White and great tight ends like Tony Gonzalez, but never had the opportunity to play 10 years with any of them."

On Jones' place among the top receivers in the game today

Ryan said of Jones, "He's certainly the premier wide receiver in the league and to me there's no debate about it."

Ryan is entering his 13th season with the Falcons, while Jones is entering his 10th.

