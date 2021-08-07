Falcons welcome back fans to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for open practice

The Falcons held their last open practice of training camp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Although it was originally meant to describe the ending of a different pandemic, the phrase "return to normalcy" comes to mind when summarizing the feeling around Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

The first game with a full capacity crowd won't occur until the Falcons' first preseason game Friday night against the Tennessee Titans. But the Falcons welcomed more than 30,000 fans to their home stadium Saturday afternoon for their last open practice of training camp.

WATCH: Highlights from Atlanta Falcons Open Practice

Without the upper deck opened, it felt like a full stadium on the concourse. Concession stands were open and fans, both maskless and wearing masks, leisurely walked around the beautiful stadium with practice occurring on the field.

Both head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot addressed the crowd after practice, which lasted a little more than an hour and a half. Both expressed their appreciation for the fans' attendance.

As coach's typically do, Smith also gave the crowd an assignment.

"We need you for a home-field advantage," he said in a short address over the loud speakers.

"The fans always give us more juice, especially at home," said linebacker Foye Oluokun during an interview on the field after practice. "Always special when we play in Atlanta."

While the big crowd at the open practice is another step for Atlanta back to more normal life, the Falcons did acknowledge the pandemic. Every stadium staff member I saw had a mask on, and the team offered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for free to any fans in attendance that had yet to be inoculated. The Falcons had the vaccine available for two hours on the 300 Skybridge beginning an hour before the practice started.

Beginning in Week 5 last year, the Falcons opened Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a limited capacity crowd for their remaining 2020 home games.

The Falcons will host two preseason games on Friday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 29. They will welcome their first full capacity crowd for a regular season game on Sept. 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles.