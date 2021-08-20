Falcons at Dolphins Preview: 5 Things to Watch

The preseason march for the Atlanta Falcons continues Saturday night (7 p.m. ET) at the Miami Dolphins. It's the second exhibition game for both teams.

READ MORE: Falcons vs. Dolphins - How to Watch

The Falcons went almost exclusively with second- and third-team players in a 23-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans last Friday. Many of the Dolphins' starters, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, saw action in a 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.

READ MORE: Falcons vs. Titans - The Good, the Bad, the Ugly

The Falcons and Dolphins should know each other quite well after two days of joint practices this week. By most accounts, the Atlanta offense, led by quarterback Matt Ryan, receiver Calvin Ridley and tight end Kyle Pitts, looked sharp during the workouts.

WATCH MORE: Highlights - Ridley, Pitts Continue to Shine against Dolphins D

As for the game Saturday, we give you five things to watch.

Will the starters and Kyle Pitts be involved?

The Falcons sat their projected starters against the Titans. The Falcons key players, such as Ryan, Ridley and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, have participated in all of camp. How much time they see against the Dolphins remains to be seen.

Atlanta fans anxious to get their first look at first-round pick Pitts could get the chance on Saturday. While listed second on the depth chart behind Hayden Hurst and held out last week, Pitts will be a key weapon in the Falcons' attack this season.

READ MORE: Kyle Pitts 'wows' Miami, Falcons/Dolphins Notebook

The Battle for No. 2 Quarterback

Quarterbacks A.J. McCarron and Feleipe Franks struggled mightily in the passing game last week. McCarron was 5-12 passing for 36 yards and an interception, while Franks was 2-10 for 16 yards. Franks' ability to run the ball was the lone bright spot. His 52-yard scramble was more than a third of Atlanta's total offense of 138 yards.

Franks was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas as a long-term project with upside. McCarron signed in offseason as a capable, veteran backup to Ryan. If McCarron doesn't have a better showing against the Dolphins, general manager Terry Fontenot may start looking elsewhere for Ryan's backup.

READ MORE: Should the Falcons Sign former 1st Round Pick QB Josh Rosen?

Can defense keep momentum?

While the offense was woeful last week, Falcons fans had to like what they saw from new defensive coordinator Dean Pees. The Falcons' second unit was fast and aggressive. Despite getting very little help from the offense, Atlanta limited the Titans to 244 total yards and 23 points. The Falcons sacked the Dolphins quarterbacks four times after having 29 all of 2020.

The Falcons finished 29th in total defense in 2020. They gave up the most passing yards in the NFL ranked 24th in sacks. The early returns from Pees and his defense have been positive.

Can WR Tajae Sharpe solidify his spot?

At 6-4 and 195 pounds, wide receiver Tajae Sharpe brings an element of size that is lacking in receiver room. Ridley, Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus are the Falcons' projected first three receivers, and none is taller than 6-1.

Sharpe's size and body control have helped him stand out during camp. Though he's listed behind Christian Blake on the depth chart, Sharpe looks to have worked his way up to the No. 4 receiver slot in the rotation.

Is rookie LB Dorian Etheridge for real?

Dorian Etheridge, an undrafted free agent from Louisville, had almost as many tackles for loss (3) last week as the Falcon had total tackles (Dwayne Johnson Jr. with 5). Etheridge's 13 tackles and seven solo tackles were nearly triple the total of any teammate.

Linebacker is arguably the deepest position on the roster. Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun both had more than 100 tackles last season, and second-year linebacker Mykal Walker has looked terrific in camp and the preseason. With another strong showing, Etheridge could go from undrafted to second string on the depth chart.

The NFL implemented a 17-game schedule for the 2021 season, and in doing so, lowered the number of preseason games from four to three. A new coach like Arthur Smith would probably prefer the extended preseason to implement his system, but he's not going to have that luxury this year.

With just two preseason games left to get ready for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 12, expect the Falcons to look more game ready against the Dolphins than they did last week against the Titans.