Falcons Mock Draft: Grady Jarrett Getting D-Line Help?

With college football transitioning from the regular season to the bowl games, the latest batch of NFL prospects are beginning to garner attention and where they will end up in the draft.

For the Atlanta Falcons, a team still in the hunt for a playoff berth, it makes things a little more difficult to predict considering the range of where they may land in the first round.

Sports Talk ATL believes the team will end up with the No. 10 pick in the draft. With that selection, Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was mocked to the Falcons.

"Despite the down year for Clemson and Bresee, he’s still an imposing player," Sports Talk ATL writes. "He was an All-American his freshman season but missed most of the 2021 campaign with an ACL injury. The young man also tragically lost his younger sister, Ella, earlier this season. The production might have dipped this year, but he’d be the most talented defender Grady Jarrett has played next to in his career."

Bresee would give the team much-needed help on the defensive line, where the Falcons have struggled to find a consistent playmaker next to Jarrett.

Jarrett, who turns 30 in April, signed a contract extension in the offseason, so he isn't going anywhere. But the drafting of a player like Bresee could show signs of a team looking towards a future beyond Jarrett at defensive tackle.

