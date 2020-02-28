CBS Sports latest mock draft gives the Falcons defensive interior help

The mock drafts are dropping like flies nowadays, and there will be plenty more to swat as April comes along. It’s also combine week, so I expect some mock drafts to change dramatically after the festivities commence.

CBS Sports has once again released a first round mock draft and there are already some things that are different than other drafts that have dropped.

Despite the changes, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports stays consistent with what the Falcons biggest need is going into next season, and he’s taking South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw with the 16th pick.

Here’s Wilsons’ thoughts on Kinlaw to the Falcons:

“Yes, the Falcons have Grady Jarrett, one of the best interior linemen on the planet, but Tyeler Davison, who played 560 snaps last season, will be a free agent in March. The team has needs at edge rusher, for sure, but Kinlaw is the top pass-rushing defensive tackle in this draft class”

Wilson didn’t lie at all. Davison was a solid DL for the Falcons, but the Falcons may not decide to re-sign him next season, and Kinlaw is one of the best in the draft.

Kinlaw was a man amongst boys last season, as he recorded 35 tackles, 6 sacks, 2 passes deflections, and 2 fumble recoveries. At 6’6, 310 pounds, Kinlaw may be more athletic than he’s supposed to with his size, but that’s what makes him a standout prospect.

The Falcons could have a dynamic 1-2 punch on the defensive line with Kinlaw and Grady Jarrett playing next to each other. They’d give teams problems in the interior, stopping the run and getting to the quarterback. In an area where the Falcons need it the most, Kinlaw would make an instant impact.

Hopefully he’ll still be there when the Falcons are on the clock.