Falcons Starting LB Returns from IR, Atlanta Signs Ex Eagles TE to Practice Squad
The Atlanta Falcons' defense received a considerable boost Monday.
Atlanta has designated starting linebacker Nate Landman from injured reserve, the team announced in a press release. Landman battled a quad injury toward the end of the preseason and added a calf ailment to his trouble. He has a 21-day window to be activated and officially put back on the 53-man roster.
After starting the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers and playing 37 snaps, Landman didn't practice before Week 2 and was placed on injured reserve. His replacement, Troy Andersen, suffered a knee injury in Week 4 and didn't play in Week 5.
Without both Andersen and Landman, the Falcons started fifth-round rookie J.D. Bertrand alongside veteran staple Kaden Elliss in the team's 36-30 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Now entering Week 6, Atlanta has a chance to get back Landman, who totaled 110 tackles and seven tackles for loss in 16 games with 14 starts last season.
The Falcons made another addition Monday, signing tight end Armani Rogers to their practice squad. Rogers was a college quarterback at UNLV and Ohio before transitioning to tight end in the NFL.
Undrafted out of Ohio in 2022, Rogers signed with the Washington Commanders and made the 53-man roster out of training camp. He appeared in 11 games and made five starts as a rookie, catching five passes for 64 yards.
Rogers tore his Achilles during OTAs in 2023 and missed the entire season. He was released by the Commanders on Aug. 6, 2024, but was quickly picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles released Rogers on final cutdown day Aug. 27.
But now, Rogers lands on his feet in Atlanta -- while Landman's 21-day window to return to practice has now officially opened.