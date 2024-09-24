Saints Without Key Offensive Starter at Falcons
The New Orleans Saints will be without an important piece to their offensive line in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons — and for several weeks thereafter.
Saints center Erik McCoy, who suffered a groin injury in the first quarter of New Orleans’ 15-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, according to NFL Network.
McCoy, a second-round pick in 2019, has started all 77 games in which he’s played as a professional, missing nine due to injuries. He was a 17-game starter last season.
Against Philadelphia, New Orleans moved starting left guard Lucas Patrick to center in McCoy’s place. Both Patrick and right guard Cesar Ruiz have center experience and are capable fill-ins.
The Saints’ offensive line won’t be the only one shorthanded, as the Falcons are expected to be without center Drew Dalman and right tackle Kaleb McGary. Both players sustained injuries in the second quarter of a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris hasn't disclosed the specifics of the injuries or timeline to return, but Dalman, who has a high left ankle sprain, will miss time and may be heading to injured reserve. McGary is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL, and he's likely to return before Dalman.
Ryan Neuzil finished the Week 3 defeat as the Falcons' center, while Storm Norton took over for McGary at right tackle.
Atlanta hosts New Orleans at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.